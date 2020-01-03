Global  

Top Iranian general killed in US strike

Bangkok Post Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BAGHDAD: President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike on the Baghdad International Airport early Friday, American officials said.
News video: U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport 02:32

 The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war....

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published


Tucker Carlson Slams Trump’s Strike on Top Iranian General: ‘Lumbering Toward’ War with Iran

Fox News host Tucker Carlson harshly criticized President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran with the killing of a top military leader, saying the...
Mediaite

Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Is Killed in U.S. Strike

BAGHDAD — President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in a drone...
Seattle Times


Jasmine8137488

Jasmine Star ✝❤🇺🇲(👑)ARIEL'S ARMY RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: BREAKING: Iraqi news agencies say the following have been killed in a U.S. air strike near Baghdad: Qassem Soleimani (Ir… 4 seconds ago

JR9999991

JR999999 RT @swsog: Pelosi Says Strike That Killed Iranian General Done Without Congressional Approval..⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ congressional approval is n… 5 seconds ago

wendydcoe

🇺🇸 Coe Stalwarts For Trump 🇺🇸 RT @stillgray: Soleimani was responsible for 17 percent of US deaths in Iraq. https://t.co/IuZaNtJCXj 9 seconds ago

jwmario

Jack RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Iraqi news agencies say the following have been killed in a U.S. air strike near Baghdad: Qassem Soleimani (I… 11 seconds ago

nonspamming

QanonAnOnAnOn 🌐 #WWG1WGA Trump boasts Soleimani 'should've been taken out years ago' as he blames Iranian terror general killed in US drone… https://t.co/rp4yqbQADn 16 seconds ago

AfmffjmRet

AMERICAN FIRST⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Condor_Law: Qasem Soleimani (3/11/1957–3 January 2020) was an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, personall… 23 seconds ago

swsog

Southwest Special Operations Group Pelosi Says Strike That Killed Iranian General Done Without Congressional Approval..⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ congressional… https://t.co/FcKGJvP6a8 24 seconds ago

DRAINTH57103932

DRAINTHESWAMP text TRUMP to 88022 RT @RN_JB7: Top Iranian General Killed In U.S. Air Strike In Iraq. Mike Pompeo said air strike was "lawful" & that "the risk of doing nothi… 30 seconds ago

