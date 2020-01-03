Top Iranian general killed in US strike

Friday, 3 January 2020 () BAGHDAD: President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike on the Baghdad International Airport early Friday, American officials said.
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war....
