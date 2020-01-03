Global  

What we know about the strike that killed Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020
Major General Qasem Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of Bashar Assad.
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander [Video]Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite military force, was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq? [Video]Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

Trump-Ordered Strike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks World War 3 Memes

The Pentagon has confirmed that President Trump directed the airstrike at Baghdad's international airport that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's...
Iraqi TV Says Top Iranian Military Leader Killed In Rocket Strikes on Iraqi Airport

Gen. Qassim Soleimani reportedly was killed Friday in Baghdad. Iraqi militia spokesmen blamed the U.S. for the attack.
