Iraqi PM condemns U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani: statement

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday the "assassination" of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
