Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed "retaliation" for the killing one of Iran's most powerful generals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? [Video]Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general

BAGHDAD (AP) — The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general (all times local): 11:20 a.m. Iraq’s outgoing prime minister...
Seattle Times

US kills Iran's top general in airstrike at Baghdad airport ordered by Donald Trump

US kills Iran's top general in airstrike at Baghdad airport ordered by Donald TrumpThe targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, could draw forceful Iranian retaliation
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.