Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region
Friday, 3 January 2020 () JERUSALEM (AP) — If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general, it can call upon heavily armed allies across the Middle East that are within easy striking distance of U.S. forces and American allies. It’s a network that was developed over nearly two decades […]
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.