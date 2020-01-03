Global  

Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict engulfs region

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general, it can call upon heavily armed allies across the Middle East that are within easy striking distance of U.S. forces and American allies. It’s a network that was developed over nearly two decades […]
News video: US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike 00:51

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

Iran can call on powerful friends if conflict escalates in wake of Soleimani death

If Iran decides to follow through on its vow of harsh retaliation for the killing of its top general, it can call upon heavily armed allies across the Middle...
FOXNews.com

Iran's powerful general killed in US airstrike

An airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad's international airport...
IndiaTimes


