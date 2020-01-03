Global  

Uncharted Brexit waters: UK’s Boris Johnson faces 2020 tests

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — After a remarkable political turnaround, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the verge of taking Britain out of the European Union with the enthusiastic support of a strong majority in Parliament. After suffering a string of parliamentary defeats over Brexit — plus the ignominy of being told by Britain’s Supreme Court that […]
 A Christmas loving Dad from Bristol has created a Brexit inspired light show.

Brexit: MPs attempt to force Boris Johnson to protect child refugees after EU departure

Exclusive: Liberal Democrat amendment seeks to overturn 'truly heartless' Boris Johnson move to strip refugee rights from Brexit bill
Independent

Will Boris Johnson 'get Brexit done' in 2020?

Pushing the Brexit withdrawal bill through Parliament was the easy part for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Securing a comprehensive trade deal quickly with the...
Deutsche Welle

