The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general
Friday, 3 January 2020 () BAGHDAD (AP) — The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general (all times local): 11:20 a.m. Iraq’s outgoing prime minister has sharply condemned the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander and a senior Iraqi official in Baghdad and called for an emergency parliament session to take “necessary and […]
Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills
Top Iranian General .
The Pentagon confirmed that
Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near
Baghdad Airport. .
Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. .
A statement...