The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general (all times local): 11:20 a.m. Iraq’s outgoing prime minister has sharply condemned the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander and a senior Iraqi official in Baghdad and called for an emergency parliament session to take “necessary and […]
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:27

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement...

Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official [Video]Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official

Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:45Published

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? [Video]Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports

Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports
euronews

‘This One-Off Action Can Have Unbelievably Horrific Consequences’: Obama State Dept. Official Issues Dire Warning on MSNBC

An leading Obama-era State Department official is warning of dire consequences following the killing of top Iran general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad — which...
Mediaite

