Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani

A top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump The supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has sparked fears of all-out war after he promised vengeance following the death of his second in command. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump overnight at Baghdad Airport . Ayatollah Khomeinei tweeted soon after the incident saying: ‘Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his [Soleimani] and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands in last night’s incident.’ He added: ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped’. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the commander of its Quds Force had been killed by US...