Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani

9 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...