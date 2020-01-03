Global  

Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani

Friday, 3 January 2020
Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem SoleimaniA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump The supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has sparked fears of all-out war after he promised vengeance following the death of his second in command. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump overnight at Baghdad Airport. Ayatollah Khomeinei tweeted soon after the incident saying: ‘Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his [Soleimani] and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands in last night’s incident.’ He added: ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped’. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the commander of its Quds Force had been killed by US...
