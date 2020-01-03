MR. Bob Makenzie RT @PoePoeYou1: Canadians no longer give a f#@k what the RCMP think. No more immigrants, and no more RCMP! Take back Canada. It's our na… 6 minutes ago

Allan Herman RT @CBCPolitics: Mounties worried about anti-immigrant backlash after terrorism arrests: documents https://t.co/pnYT7mR282 #hw #cdnpoli ht… 14 minutes ago

krs61 RT @JohnMorelli_BC: @rexglacer @MonicaFibonacci I sure hope Mounties are worried about doing their job and keeping bad actors in jail. "ant… 21 minutes ago

nobetter Mounties worried about anti-immigrant backlash after terrorism arrests: documents | CBC News https://t.co/sSvvG7XDHR 22 minutes ago

John Morelli @rexglacer @MonicaFibonacci I sure hope Mounties are worried about doing their job and keeping bad actors in jail.… https://t.co/V5LjV3zCbs 31 minutes ago

GH Immigration Svcs Mounties worried about anti-immigrant backlash after terrorism arrests: documents https://t.co/qe0QRXlSDo 44 minutes ago

CBA Immigration Law Mounties worried about anti-immigrant backlash after terrorism arrests: documents | CBC News #cdnimm https://t.co/zzAtC7WmgN 51 minutes ago