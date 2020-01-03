Global  

'Mistakes will be made': Federal minister acknowledges difficulty of Indigenous child welfare reform

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says errors will be made as Bill C-92 comes into force. Provinces and front-line service providers say they worry it's being rushed.
