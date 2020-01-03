Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped on Friday, as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers.



Recent related news from verified sources Global Markets: Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped on Friday, as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander in an air strike in Iraq...

Reuters India 5 hours ago



Pompeo says U.S. killed Iranian commander to prevent 'imminent attack' A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East,...

Reuters 49 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this