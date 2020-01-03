Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline

2019 Astroworld Lineup to Feature
Marilyn Manson, Migos and More.
On Nov. 8, Travis Scott took to Instagram to
announce the lineup for this year’s Astroworld
Festival, which is set to occur on..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published on November 8, 2019
The barkeep RT @patjchile: Me showing up at Coachella for Rage Against the Machine and Danny Elfman https://t.co/E2Yv28fQ2p 25 seconds ago
Fraser Rage Against the Machine?.. at Coachella?! https://t.co/Lso7CRN2KY 2 minutes ago
Radio Express #RageAgainstTheMachine, #TravisScott and #FrankOcean are set to headline #COACHELLA!
https://t.co/AEfjUsgtfU 3 minutes ago
SÂK RT @ThePopHub: #Coachella have revealed their 2020 official lineup:
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean are set to headli… 3 minutes ago
sage RT @Parasitebuddy: So many LGBT artists and allies performing at Coachella when we been knew the owner donates to homophobic foundations...… 4 minutes ago
Graham RT @LexiBecker24: Coachella really went from Ariana Grande to Rage Against the Machine just like that 5 minutes ago
Wendy Espinoza Thought this was going to be a good year to go but I only know Rage Against the Machine and I’d rather go to Warped… https://t.co/6t5Bbbi9cR 5 minutes ago
Kelly (✿◠‿◠) RT @HITSDD: Lineup for #Coachella 2020
Headliners: Rage Against the Machine, @trvisXX & Frank Ocean
Featuring: @CalvinHarris, @IAMSUMMERW… 6 minutes ago