Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are headlining the Californian festival.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella 01:15

 Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean are to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs also set to perform at the event.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2019 Astroworld Lineup to Feature Marilyn Manson, Migos and More [Video]2019 Astroworld Lineup to Feature Marilyn Manson, Migos and More

2019 Astroworld Lineup to Feature Marilyn Manson, Migos and More. On Nov. 8, Travis Scott took to Instagram to announce the lineup for this year’s Astroworld Festival, which is set to occur on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan. 2), with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott...
Billboard.com

Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival

Pack your flower crowns and SPF. The Coachella lineup is here. Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were announced as this year's headliners...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VegasThebarkeep

The barkeep RT @patjchile: Me showing up at Coachella for Rage Against the Machine and Danny Elfman https://t.co/E2Yv28fQ2p 25 seconds ago

joeyfraser95

Fraser Rage Against the Machine?.. at Coachella?! https://t.co/Lso7CRN2KY 2 minutes ago

RadioExpressInc

Radio Express #RageAgainstTheMachine, #TravisScott and #FrankOcean are set to headline #COACHELLA! https://t.co/AEfjUsgtfU 3 minutes ago

SakYSak97

SÂK RT @ThePopHub: #Coachella have revealed their 2020 official lineup: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean are set to headli… 3 minutes ago

supbinchh

sage RT @Parasitebuddy: So many LGBT artists and allies performing at Coachella when we been knew the owner donates to homophobic foundations...… 4 minutes ago

grahamsavage001

Graham RT @LexiBecker24: Coachella really went from Ariana Grande to Rage Against the Machine just like that 5 minutes ago

_BraveOne3

Wendy Espinoza Thought this was going to be a good year to go but I only know Rage Against the Machine and I’d rather go to Warped… https://t.co/6t5Bbbi9cR 5 minutes ago

kellysakura

Kelly (✿◠‿◠) RT @HITSDD: Lineup for #Coachella 2020 Headliners: Rage Against the Machine, @trvisXX & Frank Ocean Featuring: @CalvinHarris, @IAMSUMMERW… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.