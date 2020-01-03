Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline

The barkeep RT @patjchile: Me showing up at Coachella for Rage Against the Machine and Danny Elfman https://t.co/E2Yv28fQ2p 25 seconds ago Fraser Rage Against the Machine?.. at Coachella?! https://t.co/Lso7CRN2KY 2 minutes ago Radio Express #RageAgainstTheMachine, #TravisScott and #FrankOcean are set to headline #COACHELLA! https://t.co/AEfjUsgtfU 3 minutes ago SÂK RT @ThePopHub: #Coachella have revealed their 2020 official lineup: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean are set to headli… 3 minutes ago sage RT @Parasitebuddy: So many LGBT artists and allies performing at Coachella when we been knew the owner donates to homophobic foundations...… 4 minutes ago Graham RT @LexiBecker24: Coachella really went from Ariana Grande to Rage Against the Machine just like that 5 minutes ago Wendy Espinoza Thought this was going to be a good year to go but I only know Rage Against the Machine and I’d rather go to Warped… https://t.co/6t5Bbbi9cR 5 minutes ago Kelly (✿◠‿◠) RT @HITSDD: Lineup for #Coachella 2020 Headliners: Rage Against the Machine, @trvisXX & Frank Ocean Featuring: @CalvinHarris, @IAMSUMMERW… 6 minutes ago