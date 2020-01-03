Global  

Ibrahimović welcomes ‘top-level challenge’ at AC Milan

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović is giving himself six months to see if he can still play elite-level soccer with one of Europe’s storied clubs. The 38-year-old striker was presented by AC Milan on Friday after signing a deal until the end of the season with an option to extend for another year. “These six […]
