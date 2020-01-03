Ibrahimović welcomes ‘top-level challenge’ at AC Milan Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović is giving himself six months to see if he can still play elite-level soccer with one of Europe’s storied clubs. The 38-year-old striker was presented by AC Milan on Friday after signing a deal until the end of the season with an option to extend for another year. “These six […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ibrahimović welcomes 'top-level challenge' at AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimović is giving himself six months to see if he can still play elite-level soccer with one of Europe’s storied clubs

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ☯ZiHaN☯ RT @CTVNews: Ibrahimovic welcomes 'top-level challenge' at AC Milan https://t.co/U4wXFIT6ix https://t.co/qWMvXzhh0l 1 week ago CTV News Ibrahimovic welcomes 'top-level challenge' at AC Milan https://t.co/U4wXFIT6ix https://t.co/qWMvXzhh0l 1 week ago