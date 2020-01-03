Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq? 11:14

 Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq [Video]Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi PM condemns U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani: statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday the "assassination" of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu...
Reuters

Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Qassem Soleimani

*Tehran:* Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IRGC)....
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.