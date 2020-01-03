Global  

Judge Awards Nearly $13 Million to Women Who Say They Were Exploited by Porn Producers

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The ruling capped a three-month civil trial that exposed the bait-and-switch tactics and false promises deployed as part of a scheme to induce young women to shoot a pornographic video.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kiwi porn boss Michael Pratt remains on the run from trafficking charges in the US

Kiwi porn boss Michael Pratt remains on the run from trafficking charges in the USTwenty-two women have been awarded more than $19 million after winning a lawsuit against porn website GirlsDoPorn and its Kiwi boss in the United States.The...
New Zealand Herald

Women win $13M in lawsuit against porn site in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The owners and operators of a San Diego-based porn website must pay $12.7 million after a judge found them liable for fraud and breach of...
Seattle Times

