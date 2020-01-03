Global  

Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran's supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S. air strike on Friday, state media reported.
News video: U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander 01:24

 The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...

