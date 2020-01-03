Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killed

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killedBAGHDAD -- Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions. The United States urged its U.S. citizens to leave Iraq "immediately." The State Department said the embassy in Baghdad, which was attacked by Iran-backed militiamen and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran promises retaliation after top general killed

Iran promises retaliation after top general killed 01:04

 Iran is promising retaliation after the U.S. killed one of the country's top generals.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General [Video]U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. after an airstrike on an airport in Baghdad...
FOXNews.com

Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeganY07338885

MeganY RT @NAldrichSibley: @jimsciutto CNN reporting: “The State Department urged US citizens Friday to leave Iraq immediately following an airstr… 1 minute ago

n0facenocasee

Coco thee Pony RT @CNN: The State Department urged US citizens Friday to leave Iraq immediately following an airstrike ordered by President Trump that kil… 1 minute ago

joetsuki

城　月＠隠居中 RT @business: The U.S. embassy in Iraq urged American citizens to leave the country after one of Iran's top generals was killed in a drone… 1 minute ago

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 DEVELOPING: The State Department urged US citizens to leave Iraq immediately following an airstrike ordered by Pres… https://t.co/TWTAvg7TX1 3 minutes ago

TerryDrake612

Terry Drake RT @QuickTake: @business LATEST: The U.S. embassy in Iraq urged American citizens to leave the country after one of Iran's top generals was… 3 minutes ago

justfabbs

Fabbs RT @ABC30: The United States urged its U.S. citizens to leave Iraq "immediately." The State Department said the embassy in Baghdad, which w… 4 minutes ago

TurnageJohn

John Turnage RT @SSteckman: US citizens urged to depart Iraq after airstrike kills Iranian commander https://t.co/H4MPtCWWVy 4 minutes ago

Ghostofrebelli1

Ghost Of Rebellion "Hey guys, we fucked up. You should probably leave." https://t.co/qS5BscVdau 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.