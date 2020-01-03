Global  

Flights Suspended at Airport in Libyan Capital Tripoli Amid Rocket Attack Threat - Reports

Friday, 3 January 2020
Flights Suspended at Airport in Libyan Capital Tripoli Amid Rocket Attack Threat - ReportsLibya's Mitiga Airport has been closed several times over recent years amid threats of rocket fire and shelling. The airport reopened last month after more than a three-month break. Flights at Libya's Mitiga Airport in Tripoli have been suspended until further notice due to a reported rocket attack, an airport official said as quoted by Reuters. The airport authorities earlier wrote on Facebook that they will be suspending the air traffic, without specifying the reason for the flights disruption. Since the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part...
General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. 02:35

 The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war. Matthew Larotonda...

