Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

A top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader promised vengeance following the death of his second in command. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump overnight at Baghdad Airport . Supreme leader Ali Khamenei tweeted soon after the incident saying: ‘Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his [Soleimani] and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands in last night’s incident.’ He added: ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped’. The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the commander of its Quds Force had been killed by US forces in...