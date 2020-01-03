Global  

Death toll from floods in Indonesia capital rises to 43

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Death toll from floods in Indonesia capital rises to 43JAKARTA, Indonesia — The death toll from floods in Indonesia’s capital rose to 43 of Friday as rescuers found more bodies amid receding floodwaters, disaster officials said. Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts, which buried a dozen people....
News video: Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods 01:06

 The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst the city's seen in years. Ryan Brooks repors.

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation [Video]Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43. Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published


Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43

Indonesia will carry out cloud seeding on Friday in a bid to prevent further rainfall over the capital Jakarta, after deadly flash floods and landslides...
Reuters

Floods in Indonesia capital recede as death toll reaches 30

Residents of Indonesia's capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding began returning to their homes Thursday as the waters started to...
IndiaTimes

