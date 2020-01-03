Global  

Appeals court weighs Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A U.S. appeals court on Friday is set to hear arguments in a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying to a congressional committee as part of the impeachment effort against Trump.
