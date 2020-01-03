Global  

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 people

Friday, 3 January 2020
Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 peopleMedical authorities in Wuhan, central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on Tuesday. It came as Hong Kong health authorities said two people who had recently visited Wuhan had been admitted to hospital with suspected pneumonia. Eleven of the...
