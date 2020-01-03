Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 people

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Medical authorities in Medical authorities in Wuhan , central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on Tuesday. It came as Hong Kong health authorities said two people who had recently visited Wuhan had been admitted to hospital with suspected pneumonia. Eleven of the... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend