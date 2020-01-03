Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The price of oil surged Friday as global investors were gripped with uncertainty over the potential repercussions after the United States killed Iran’s top general. News that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil Prices Jump, Markets Sink On Fear Of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S.

Oil Prices Jump, Markets Sink On Fear Of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S. 00:38

 Oil prices surged overnight after a U.S. military strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian general. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General [Video]Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street To Open In The Red

All eyes are on Iran's retaliation move to U.S. strike that killed the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Oil price surged more than 4...
RTTNews

Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. after an airstrike on an airport in Baghdad...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesOilPrice.comCBS 2

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.