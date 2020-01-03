Boris Johnson’s chief advisor calls for ‘weirdos and misfits’ to come work at No 10 ...

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

's Boris Johnson 's senior advisor , Dominic Cummings, has made a call for “weirdos and misfits” to apply to work for him in No. 10 Downing Street. He made the announcement in a 3,000 word blog post, that criticised the usual recruitment of Oxbridge civil servants for the role. Dominic Cummings “We need some true wild cards,” he wrote,... 👓 View full article

