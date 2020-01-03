Global  

Boris Johnson’s chief advisor calls for ‘weirdos and misfits’ to come work at No 10 ...

Friday, 3 January 2020
Boris Johnson’s chief advisor calls for ‘weirdos and misfits’ to come work at No 10 ...Boris Johnson's senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, has made a call for “weirdos and misfits” to apply to work for him in No. 10 Downing Street. He made the announcement in a 3,000 word blog post, that criticised the usual recruitment of Oxbridge civil servants for the role. Dominic Cummings “We need some true wild cards,” he wrote,...
Recent related news from verified sources

'Assorted weirdos' and misfits wanted for Boris Johnson's team

The British government is looking to hire a number of people including data scientists, software developers, and "weirdos and misfits with odd skills".
The Age Also reported by •Reuters

Boris Johnson's team looking to recruit 'weirdos and misfits with odd skills'

The UK government is looking to hire data scientists, communication experts and "weirdos and misfits with odd skills", PM Boris Johnson's senior adviser says.
SBS

