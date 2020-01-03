Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tens of thousands rally against US 'crimes' as Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing

SBS Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The US embassy has urged all of its citizens to leave Iraq and Iran immediately ahead of feared reprisals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Iran Guards chief vows 'vigorous revenge against America' for Soleimani killing

A former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaei, on Friday vowed "vigorous revenge against America" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, head of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.