De Minaur smothers Zverev for ATP Cup win

The Age Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Alexander Zverev has crumbled at the hands of Alex de Minaur to secure Australia victory in their ATP Cup opener in Brisbane.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Stunning comeback from de Minaur hands Australia win over Germany

Alex de Minaur came from a set and a break down to overhaul Germany's Alexander Zverev and cause a major upset at the inaugural ATP Cup.
News24

De Minaur backs 'team chemistry' ahead of ATP Cup

Alex de Minaur is backing the Australian squad’s 'chemistry' to help them overcome their tough draw in the inaugural $22.2 million ATP Cup, which starts on...
The Age

