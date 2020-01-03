Global  

Dow futures tumble nearly 300 points, oil prices surge after US airstrike in Iran

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Stock futures fell and oil prices rallied Friday after a U.S. airstrike killed an Iranian military leader, reigniting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
News video: Oil Prices Up After Top Iranian Commander Killed in Airstrike

Oil Prices Up After Top Iranian Commander Killed in Airstrike 00:56

 Pennygem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about the financial effects of the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader

(MENAFN - DailyFX) CRUDE OIL, IRAN, IRGC, QUDS FORCE - TALKING POINTS: Crude oil prices spike as US airstrike kills IRGC Quds Force leader Gold prices , US...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaHinduSifyOilPrice.comSmartBrief

Jordan- Oil prices surge as US confirms that Iran's top commander was killed in airstrike

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- Oil prices rocketed during Asia hours, following confirmation by the Pentagon that Iran's top commander was...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •OilPrice.comSmartBriefSify

