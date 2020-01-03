Global  

Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against USLONDON (AP) — The price of oil surged Friday as global investors were gripped with uncertainty over the potential repercussions after the United States killed Iran's top general. News that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against U.S. and...
 Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy Patrick Dehaan told Cheddar there is enough spare capacity within OPEC, the intergovernmental organization whose members account for almost half of global oil production, to make up for a shortage if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz.

Wall Street To Open In The Red

All eyes are on Iran's retaliation move to U.S. strike that killed the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Oil price surged more than 4...
RTTNews

Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. after an airstrike on an airport in Baghdad...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesRTTNewsIndiaTimesOilPrice.com

