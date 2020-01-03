Trump's Drone Strike on Iran General May Escalate Attacks on Saudi Oil Targets, Experts Say: 'This Is a Seismic Event'
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Oil market watchers fear a new round of Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure following America's assassination overnight of one of Tehran's most senior generals in an escalating tit-for-tat conflict that threatens to send oil prices spiraling. The Pentagon said President Donald Trump directed a drone strike in Iraq that hit a car carrying Major General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force, a foreign unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)...
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...