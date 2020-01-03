Trump's Drone Strike on Iran General May Escalate Attacks on Saudi Oil Targets, Experts Say: 'This Is a Seismic Event'

❈ Monika Beyer ❈ WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Iran’s top security and intelligence commander was killed early Friday in a drone strike at… https://t.co/MdW00acu95 6 seconds ago Josh Weinberg RT @EdwardGLuce: The fact that US figures are variously saying a) drone strike was response to imminent threat and b) had long been planned… 15 seconds ago Abdul Sami RT @AmberRShamsi: Puts Pakistan in an incredibly difficult position given the potential for escalation of violence at our doorstep, how to… 22 seconds ago BigD from NV RT @EyesOnQ: Donald Trump boasts Soleimani 'should've been taken out years ago' as he blames Iranian terror general killed in US drone stri… 30 seconds ago A. J. RT @JonFlan: Trump authorized an act of war against Iran, killing an Iranian military leader, with a drone strike, and escalated the situat… 32 seconds ago GenXNukeBaby RT @rogertansey: Do you believe him? “I can’t talk too much about the nature of the threats, but the American people should know that Pres… 40 seconds ago TAI RT @watspn1013: Agnès Callamard-UN specialist-said Trump-approved drone strike on Qassim Soleimani violated international human rights law… 41 seconds ago Fish Chips RT @GA_peach3102: Iranians online are CHEERING death of Iran Quds Force leader Soleimani by US drone strike, their THANKING @POTUS by using… 49 seconds ago