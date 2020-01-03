Global  

Trump's Drone Strike on Iran General May Escalate Attacks on Saudi Oil Targets, Experts Say: 'This Is a Seismic Event'

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Trump's Drone Strike on Iran General May Escalate Attacks on Saudi Oil Targets, Experts Say: 'This Is a Seismic Event'Oil market watchers fear a new round of Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure following America's assassination overnight of one of Tehran's most senior generals in an escalating tit-for-tat conflict that threatens to send oil prices spiraling. The Pentagon said President Donald Trump directed a drone strike in Iraq that hit a car carrying Major General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force, a foreign unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)...
News video: Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event

Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event 02:21

 Rielle Creighton reports the campaign event comes just hours after President Trump ordered a drone strike on Iraq which killed a prominent Iranian general.

Oil Price Jumps on Fear of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S. [Video]Oil Price Jumps on Fear of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S.

Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy Patrick Dehaan told Cheddar there is enough spare capacity within OPEC, the intergovernmental organization whose members account for almost half of global oil..

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Fearing attacks from Iran, US & allies issue advisories

Washington DC/New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Following the US drone strike that killed Iran's most powerful military commander and intelligence chief Major General...
Oil Jumps as U.S. Strike on Iran General Raises Conflict Fears | Daily Outlook

(MENAFN - FxPro) Oil jumped close to $70 a barrel after a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, intensifying...
