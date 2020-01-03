Global  

Who was the Iranian 'shadow commander' killed in a U.S. airstrike?

Friday, 3 January 2020
Who was the Iranian 'shadow commander' killed in a U.S. airstrike?
News video: U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

 Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. (1-2-20)

Republicans and Democrats are speaking out after the Pentagon ordered a deadly airstrike of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of..

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport

Iran’s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airportBAGHDAD: An airstrike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s...
WorldNews

Iran vows 'harsh revenge' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen Soleimani

Soleimani's killing marks a dramatic escalation in the regional "shadow war" between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi...
Premium Times Nigeria, WorldNews, Sify, New Zealand Herald, DNA, OilPrice.com

AamierJ RT @IndradeepKhan: A very important event happpened yesterday, whose impact should not be underestimated. Probably the most important Iran… 1 minute ago

Thass RT @WIONews: The world on Friday woke up with alarm after top Iranian Commander #QasemSoleimani was killed in a US strike in Iraq. The kil… 4 minutes ago

Paul Marr RT @juliaioffe: Reports are coming out of Iraq that a U.S. drone strike has killed the Iranian Qassem Suleimani. If you want to know why th… 5 minutes ago

👑Anna Felicia RT @NewYorker: Iraqi state television has reported that the Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani was killed in an air strike in Baghdad. In 2… 8 minutes ago

América Hoy Who was the Iranian 'shadow commander' killed in a U.S. airstrike? https://t.co/K8wsrNqLk7 https://t.co/fMWaSq82wG 12 minutes ago

