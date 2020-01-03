Global  

Linda Ronstadt sees 'great parallels' between Hitler's Germany and Trump's America

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Linda Ronstadt told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she sees 'great parallels' between the Weimar Republic in Germany and what's happening now.
News video: Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews"

Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews" 02:02

 Aging musical legend Linda Ronstadt joined CNN&apos;s Anderson Cooper and compared Pres. Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, America to Nazi Germany, and said that “the Mexicans are the new Jews.”

Linda Ronstadt calls out Mike Pompeo [Video]Linda Ronstadt calls out Mike Pompeo

Linda Ronstadt called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a State Department event. According to CNN, the singer was one of the Kennedy Center honorees. Pompeo introduced Ronstadt by asking and..

Singer Linda Ronstadt Tells CNN’s Anderson Cooper That Trump is ‘Like Hitler’ and ‘The Mexicans Are The New Jews’

"It's exactly the same." Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, musical legend Linda Ronstadt compared the United States to Nazi Germany.
Mediaite

Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews'

Music icon Linda Ronstadt blasted President Trump, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and claiming that "Mexicans are the new Jews" under his presidency.
FOXNews.com

