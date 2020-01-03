Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina aviation foundation is trying to raise money to repair a historic Vietnam War-era attack helicopter after the State Highway Patrol accused a man of crashing into it while driving drunk. The man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence, a Highway Patrol community relations officer […] 👓 View full article

