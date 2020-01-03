Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina aviation foundation is trying to raise money to repair a historic Vietnam War-era attack helicopter after the State Highway Patrol accused a man of crashing into it while driving drunk. The man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence, a Highway Patrol community relations officer […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrailersNowGA

TravisNorris Read this: "Foundation: Damage to Historic Copter Hit by Car Exceeds $6M" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YV06ChkM4r 4 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M https://t.co/xj5hWGcyvQ 16 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Foundation: Damage to Historic Copter Hit by Car Exceeds $6M - https://t.co/d7MCAgy91g 19 minutes ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M https://t.co/7z2yXLH086 https://t.co/f4YME3D1dl 23 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M https://t.co/ymZa5dXcjS 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.