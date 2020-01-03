Man 'neutralised' after stabbing in Paris suburb

The Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine was subject to a blockade by Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens drivers today (December 27). Footage shows little traffic, while some demonstrators can be..

Two killed, five injured in fire in Paris suburb Two people were killed, and another seriously injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Paris suburb of Ivry-Sur-Seine on Sunday (November 24). Four other people, including one child,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:39Published on November 24, 2019