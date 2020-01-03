Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Man 'neutralised' after stabbing in Paris suburb

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Passers-by stabbed in Paris suburb, police say - man who appeared to be wearing explosive vest neutralised
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two

Paris suburb on lockdown after person goes on rampage killing one, injuring two 00:37

 The Parisien suburb of Villejuif in the southern part of the city was subject to a knife attacker who killed one and injured two others today (January 3) - according to local reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Strikers blockade bus depot in Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine [Video]Strikers blockade bus depot in Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine

The Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine was subject to a blockade by Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens drivers today (December 27). Footage shows little traffic, while some demonstrators can be..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published

Two killed, five injured in fire in Paris suburb [Video]Two killed, five injured in fire in Paris suburb

Two people were killed, and another seriously injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Paris suburb of Ivry-Sur-Seine on Sunday (November 24). Four other people, including one child,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

genetic_warrior

Stand up, Fight back RT @BreakingF24: 🔴 BREAKING - Suspect 'neutralised' after stabbing several passers-by outside Paris, police say https://t.co/opJGjqZmH5 htt… 43 seconds ago

CountRessYvonne

CountRessYvonne Nya'Osome RT @AFP: #BREAKING Man 'neutralised' after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: police https://t.co/HLMNRmUj11 2 minutes ago

E4BCLL

Auld Lizzie RT @Imamofpeace: #BREAKING: Suspect 'neutralised' after stabbing four pedestrians outside #Paris. Two dead so far. Why doesn’t this happe… 2 minutes ago

FrankWS_UK

Frank RT @France24_en: Suspect 'neutralised' after stabbing several passers-by outside Paris, police say https://t.co/6SPnByuLxK https://t.co/TlV… 7 minutes ago

robmoat

Robin Cathcart RT @Boerboelguard: Odds on the religion of the perpetrator ? I’m putting my money on them Amish, you know what their like. At least one… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.