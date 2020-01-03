Global  

Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Soleimani

FT.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Fears grow that US assassination of Iranian general will suck region into broader conflict
News video: Soleimani killed:

Soleimani killed: "This is the most extreme step of foreign policy taken in the Middle East by America" 02:05

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport [Video]U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani? [Video]Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US..

UK military has increased security at Middle East bases after Soleimani killing: Sky News

Britain has increased its security and readiness at military bases in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Sky...
Reuters

Soleimani was Iran's celebrity soldier, spearhead in Middle East

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, helped Iran fight proxy wars across the Middle...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldFrance 24

