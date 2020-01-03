Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Soleimani

FT.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Fears grow that US assassination of Iranian general will suck region into broader conflict
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published < > Embed
News video: Soleimani killed:

Soleimani killed: "This is the most extreme step of foreign policy taken in the Middle East by America" 02:05

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are we heading for another war in the Middle East? [Video]Are we heading for another war in the Middle East?

Is the Middle East heading for another war after America's assassination of General Soleimani?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:01Published

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK military has increased security at Middle East bases after Soleimani killing: Sky News

Britain has increased its security and readiness at military bases in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Sky...
Reuters

UK military has increased security at Middle East bases after Soleimani killing - Sky News

Britain has increased its security and readiness at military bases in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Sky...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

LuxTimes

Luxembourg Times Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/JCN6MoO2S6 https://t.co/I8pZYyIBlS 3 hours ago

magicdmw

Deirdre Walsh US-Iran war: Ex-Foreign Affairs chief urges Britons to 'be braced' for dangerous backlash | UK | News |… https://t.co/eO7Jpjlxya 4 hours ago

ftworldnews

FT World News Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/dex8k8Ij83 5 hours ago

simeonkerr

Simeon Kerr Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Qassem #Soleimani https://t.co/pHfmUzYTpO via @financialtimes 7 hours ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Soleimani https://t.co/BFfuID7OUI 7 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Soleimani https://t.co/t5V5sYzrCu 7 hours ago

Key2MiddleEast

Key2MiddleEast RT @FT: Middle East braced for Soleimani backlash https://t.co/uriCrz9ygi 7 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Middle East braced for backlash after killing of Soleimani https://t.co/jSC1hDIFJR https://t.co/V4J2HU7tod 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.