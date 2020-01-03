Wall Street set to fall after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

Bien Rosario 🇩🇴💰TRAINING & MARKETING CONSULTORES, Santiago R. D. WALL STREET 🇺🇸⛽️💵. CLOSE GOOD NEWS DOW UP 161 Points. Stocks ri… https://t.co/EyIeWZFidg 1 day ago Lori Calvasina RT @business: Wall Street’s most pessimistic stock bear scrapped a call that U.S. markets would fall in 2020 after a surge late last year t… 2 days ago Brandon Dow futures plunge 400 points after Iran retaliation raises fears of bigger conflict @CNBC. And Wall Street has re… https://t.co/8wVJuMeVSo 2 days ago Bloomberg Wall Street’s most pessimistic stock bear scrapped a call that U.S. markets would fall in 2020 after a surge late l… https://t.co/LeI2d6NnZs 2 days ago 76gmorton RT @CNNBusiness: The Dow and US stocks were set to fall sharply Friday after the United States killed a top Iranian commander at a Baghdad… 4 days ago Victoria RT @ChrisJZullo: @realDonaldTrump Remember when Trump said he was going to raise taxes on Wall Street eliminating the carried interest loop… 4 days ago KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and oil prices surged Friday after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general in… https://t.co/bQUD9JlO0w 5 days ago The Job Guy RT @politicalHEDGE: Dow Jones Futures Fall On Big Escalation In Iran Tensions After 2020 Stock Market Rally Starts Strong https://t.co/v7OA… 5 days ago