Wall Street set to fall after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
U.S. stock indexes were set to slide on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
News video: Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden

Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden 01:28

 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in Iowa on Friday said President Donald Trump had put the U.S. on the "brink of a new kind of conflict," after Trump authorized the attack on the top Iranian commander in Iraq.

