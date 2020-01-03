Wall Street set to fall after U.S. kills top Iranian commander
Friday, 3 January 2020 () U.S. stock indexes were set to slide on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in Iowa on Friday said President Donald Trump had put the U.S. on the "brink of a new kind of conflict," after Trump authorized the attack on the top Iranian commander in Iraq.
Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, 'it was time to take him out', but Democratic Rep...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes declined on Tuesday as investor caution persisted amid the U.S.-Iran standoff, and energy shares fell as oil prices gave back some recent gains. Exxon..
The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday, the official IRIB news...