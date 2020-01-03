Global  

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill 'many more' Americans

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.
Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56. The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman. Iranian state TV

Soleimani was not in Baghdad on a diplomatic mission: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said attacks planned by Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed him in a U.S. drone attack last week,
Reuters India

General Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago: Trump

General Qasem Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago as the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed and wounded thousands of
IndiaTimes

nonso_uchegbu

Soleimani killed 603 American servicemembers. Soleimani maimed thousands more with IEDs. Soleimani approved the attack

Genzler_

Soleimani killed 603 American military members (and was plotting to kill more).

dejones122

No Soleimani

jacketbacker1

Soleimani was a murderer & responsible for the deaths of many Americans & was plotting to kill

RaySharradh

Soleimani has been plotting to kill US service members for more than a decade. Trump just needed

