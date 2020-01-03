Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill 'many more' Americans
Friday, 3 January 2020 (
5 days ago)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
5 days ago < > Embed
Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood... Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16
Recent related videos from verified sources
Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike
Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:28 Published 7 hours ago
Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56
Stampede in Iran During
Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56.
The stampede occurred
during the funeral procession
for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani
in his hometown Kerman. .
Iranian state TV..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 19 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this