‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!” addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are facing off for ultimate bragging rights. “The first person to win three matches will be crowned the greatest of all time,” said executive producer […]
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c

'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c 00:30

 'JEOPARDY!' is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time'! Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James...

Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' [Video]Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Alex Trebek shares what fans can expect from the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" special, in which the show's top winners -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer -- will compete in a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:10Published

