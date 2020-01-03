‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title
Friday, 3 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!” addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are facing off for ultimate bragging rights. “The first person to win three matches will be crowned the greatest of all time,” said executive producer […]
'JEOPARDY!' is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time'! Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James...