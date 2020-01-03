greeen 'Jeopardy!' Titans Compete for $1 Million, 'Greatest' Title - https://t.co/mKe9dZfj78 2 minutes ago WSLS 10 All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are facing off for ultimate bragging right… https://t.co/iGgtqXY8h4 3 minutes ago KSN News Wichita ‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title https://t.co/dvqgRaru8i 16 minutes ago Sequoyah Quinton RT @KTULNews: The top "Jeopardy!" winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer will face off on consecutive nights beginning 7 p.m… 16 minutes ago KSNV News 3 The tournament "was a natural because of the appearance of James Holzhauer," Trebek said. https://t.co/UVgpGWpaiS 16 minutes ago News 4 San Antonio 'Jeopardy!' titans compete for $1 million, 'Greatest' title https://t.co/OfqcVam345 17 minutes ago Tulsa's Channel 8 The top "Jeopardy!" winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer will face off on consecutive nights begin… https://t.co/Nwm51s1OgK 17 minutes ago KATV News The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for "Jeopardy!" addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rut… https://t.co/ph4IxB8SDZ 27 minutes ago