Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump says Iranian should have been ‘taken out’ years ago

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans. In his first comments since the early Friday strike against the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Trump said Soleimani was also responsible for killing and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran' [Video]Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran'

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry says that US President Donald Trump "wants to have a conflict with Iran", following the airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was 'plotting to kill' many Americans.
CTV News

Trump’s Top Iran Official Says Attempt to Storm Baghdad Embassy ‘Orchestrated by Iranian Regime’

President Donald Trump’s special representative for Iran appeared on CNN New Years’ Day to discuss the large-scale protests that roiled the U.S. embassy in...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.