Trump says Iranian should have been ‘taken out’ years ago

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans. In his first comments since the early Friday strike against the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Trump said Soleimani was also responsible for killing and […] 👓 View full article

