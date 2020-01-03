Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas, according to court records. The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail just before midnight Thursday. Court records did not provide […] 👓 View full article

