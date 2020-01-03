Big win for ‘ethical vegans’ in UK work tribunal Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — British workers who practice “ethical veganism” to protect animals secured a big win in an employment tribunal when a judge ruled Friday that they are entitled to legal protection from job discrimination. The judge said that because ethical veganism is a philosophical belief, its adherents are covered by the U.K.’s anti-discrimination law, […] 👓 View full article

