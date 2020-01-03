Global  

Big win for ‘ethical vegans’ in UK work tribunal

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British workers who practice “ethical veganism” to protect animals secured a big win in an employment tribunal when a judge ruled Friday that they are entitled to legal protection from job discrimination. The judge said that because ethical veganism is a philosophical belief, its adherents are covered by the U.K.’s anti-discrimination law, […]
News video: Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief

Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief 00:55

 Jordi Casamitjana speaks outside Norwich Magistrates' Court after an employment tribunal ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief. Mr Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved...

