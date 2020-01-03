Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Carlos Ghosn: Ex-Nissan boss ‘walked out of home alone’ before fleeing Japan for Lebanon

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn: Ex-Nissan boss ‘walked out of home alone’ before fleeing Japan for LebanonSurveillance cameras captured Nissan’s former chair Carlos Ghosn leaving his home alone on the night he fled to Lebanon while awaiting trial for financial misconduct, according to Japan‘s state broadcaster NHK. Cameras installed as part of his £6.9m bail agreement pictured the disgraced executive walking out of his residence on Sunday at noon and failing to return, NHK reported, months ahead of a high-stakes court case. The account flies in the face of the outlandish getaway reported by Lebanese media, which suggested a Gregorian band and team of ex-special forces operatives helped the 65-year-old evade house arrest by smuggling him out of his home in a musical instrument case. Download the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flees Trial in Japan

Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flees Trial in Japan 00:24

 Carlos Ghosn, who was facing trial for financial misconduct in Japan, escaped to Lebanon. The ex-CEO of Nissan contends he is fleeing "political persecution."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan [Video]Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan

Carlos Ghosn likely fled Japan on a business jet, according to Japanese media reports which cast doubt on suggestions he was smuggled out in a double bass case. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan [Video]Clues emerge to Ghosn's escape route from Japan

Carlos Ghosn likely fled Japan on a business jet, according to Japanese media reports which cast doubt on suggestions he was smuggled out in a double bass case. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn, fallen Nissan boss, has fled Japan for Lebanon


Indian Express Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersReuters IndiaSBSBBC NewsNPR

Fin24.com | Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has tales to tell and scores to settle

After fleeing Japan, the former Nissan head is free to speak his mind fully for the first time since his surprise arrest 2018 arrest.
News24 Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersReuters India

Tweets about this

SamehMo57448801

Sameh Mostafa RT @ChinaDaily: Japanese authorities allowed ousted #Nissan boss Carlos #Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out… 5 minutes ago

ZahidSeberi

Ace of Spades ♤ RT @Reuters: Turkey detains seven people, including four pilots, as they investigate how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through… 8 minutes ago

HeyCarro

🇨🇴 RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Former Nissan and Renault chief Carlos Ghosn confirms he has fled from house arrest in Japan and is now in Lebanon.… 15 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn may not be safe in Lebanon after Israel visits, officials warn https://t.co/rh7Sar5SVM 15 minutes ago

shivanshpuri35

shivansh Puri RT @CNBC: Carlos Ghosn was “clearly suffering from CEO disease,” former GM Vice Chair Bob Lutz said yesterday. “He showed all the signs of… 17 minutes ago

vagnerresearch

vagnerresearch RT @Ian_Fraser: ex Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan by hiring militia dressed as musicians and hiding in double bass case https://t.co/V… 20 minutes ago

pablum_man

PJM “Ousted Nissan chairman became an international fugitive when he reportedly hid inside a large musical instrument c… https://t.co/sIMTp9obUT 31 minutes ago

amalfull1000

nadine A Turkish private jet operator said on Friday that ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used 2 of its planes illegally in hi… https://t.co/QWNAOBG0Yb 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.