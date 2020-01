Jeffrey L. Klump PBS external report details years of allegations against Tavis Smiley https://t.co/1TEGCv9KDL https://t.co/Os5Ngboxyr 13 minutes ago Punkinwitch PBS external report details years of allegations against Tavis Smiley https://t.co/8CNzA3QBqz via @usatoday 16 minutes ago Skip Dillard PBS external report details years of allegations against Tavis Smiley https://t.co/Zzdu0nKvZV via @usatoday 41 minutes ago Ellen @msgoddessrises OY - I always really liked him & his show) PBS external report details years of allegations again… https://t.co/zhE8Pn1ell 42 minutes ago Ellen PBS external report details years of allegations against Tavis Smiley https://t.co/MR2BP776Ah 42 minutes ago Deep State Seahawk PBS external report details years of allegations against Tavis Smiley https://t.co/vvLwaLIxUt 50 minutes ago Alexis Mitchell RT @Suntimes: In a newly unsealed report from an external investigator hired by PBS, Tavis Smiley is accused of engaging in sexual relation… 52 minutes ago Chicago Sun-Times In a newly unsealed report from an external investigator hired by PBS, Tavis Smiley is accused of engaging in sexua… https://t.co/hb8flVp8nk 1 hour ago