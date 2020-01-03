Mississippi State fires head coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens now will start at quarterback in the Music City Bowl after freshman Garrett Shrader...

New York Giants fire coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons, per report After managing just nine wins in two seasons of transition for the franchise, Pat Shumur has been fired as head coach of the New York GIants.

USATODAY.com 6 days ago



