Mississippi State fires head coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mississippi State fires head coach Joe Moorhead after two seasonsJoe Moorhead has been let go from Mississippi State after compiling a 14-12 record in two seasons. The Bulldogs lost in the Music City Bowl last week.
News video: CONFIRMED: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

CONFIRMED: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

 After finishing his second season, 6-7, Joe Moorhead has been fired from Mississippi State confirmed by Mississippi State Athletics.

Injury forces Mississippi State to change QBs for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens now will start at quarterback in the Music City Bowl after freshman Garrett Shrader...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

New York Giants fire coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons, per report

After managing just nine wins in two seasons of transition for the franchise, Pat Shumur has been fired as head coach of the New York GIants.
USATODAY.com

