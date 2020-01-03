Global  

Qasem Soleimani: Iran vows 'severe revenge' for top general's death

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tehran says the US attack on Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad was an "act of international terrorism".
News video: Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General 00:19

 Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.

Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns [Video]Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns

Watertown restaurant manager Mohsen Tehrani fears war is next following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Oil Price Jumps on Fear of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S. [Video]Oil Price Jumps on Fear of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S.

Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy Patrick Dehaan told Cheddar there is enough spare capacity within OPEC, the intergovernmental organization whose members account for almost half of global oil..

Iran vows revenge over top general's death

Iran has promised "severe revenge" on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.
SBS

Iran Supreme Leader Vows ‘Severe Revenge’ After U.S. Strike on Top General Soleimani

Iran said Friday it would seek “severe revenge” in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, one of its top military commanders, in a U.S....
Mediaite

Tweets about this

notComey

NotComey Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations says US action was ‘an act of war’ — and vows ‘harsh revenge’: President D… https://t.co/y5uL3v4Mft 1 minute ago

AKAJessieCJones

Jessie Clark Jones RT @cnnbrk: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei vows "harsh revenge" for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in a message to the nation. Fo… 4 minutes ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Iran vows revenge against America following "assassination" of General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad*** || #Iran #Iraq… https://t.co/zsoFAc20FN 8 minutes ago

NaytDX

(((Nate C.))) BBC News - Qasem Soleimani: Iran vows 'severe revenge' for top general's death https://t.co/K9mHf5bFUy 17 minutes ago

books08511

books0851 RT @CNN: What to know about the US airstrike in Baghdad: ■ Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani ■ Pompeo says the atta… 18 minutes ago

rodriguez_linda

Linda Rodriguez RT @TheRoot: Facing a Senate impeachment trial, Trump authorized a drone airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani; Iran vows to retaliate: htt… 28 minutes ago

FastlaneMillio1

La Liberté Financière RT @thenewshooked: Iran vows to retaliate over killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani #News #Business #TheUSEmbassy #TheUSStateDepartment… 28 minutes ago

thenewshooked

TheNewsHOOK Iran vows to retaliate over killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani #News #Business #TheUSEmbassy… https://t.co/LfHwbf6v9g 29 minutes ago

