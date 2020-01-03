Qasem Soleimani: Iran vows 'severe revenge' for top general's death

Iran has promised "severe revenge" on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran Supreme Leader Vows ‘Severe Revenge’ After U.S. Strike on Top General Soleimani Iran said Friday it would seek “severe revenge” in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, one of its top military commanders, in a U.S....

Mediaite 14 hours ago



