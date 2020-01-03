Global  

Democrats call U.S. killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’

Friday, 3 January 2020
Democrats call U.S. killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a community event at the National Motorcycle Museum, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Anamosa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives at a campaign stop at the Black Pearl Cafe, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” with the targeted...
News video: Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ 00:51

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian General [Video]Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian General

New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim says he has some concerns after the strike.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:44Published

Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general [Video]Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general

The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:32Published


Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless'

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has "tossed a stick of dynamite into a...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •HinduNPRUSATODAY.com

Soleimani's takedown fuels new partisan warfare on Capitol Hill

The killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike late Thursday immediately touched off a fresh partisan clash on Capitol Hill -- with...
FOXNews.com

DesireSmith2

QueenLadyD Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless' https://t.co/7KxapKE3md 11 minutes ago

redheartaz

Redheart Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless' https://t.co/LpqQNlpq3V 28 minutes ago

10TV

10TV.com Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless' https://t.co/l2JWVHWeJV #10TV https://t.co/EyUlitYeJj 42 minutes ago

37_

rwc RT @Stalingrad_Poor: Funny, I don't remember democrats saying any of Obama's drone strikes were reckless which killed hundreds of innocent… 1 hour ago

DrDiff952

Dean Cory Pelosi, Top Democrats Criticize U.S. Killing of Iranian General https://t.co/6PpDBA2ktr 1 hour ago

ChrisMichaelW

Chris Michael Ward @realDonaldTrump wants us in another war, so he can blame @HillaryClinton , @BillClinton, and @BarackObama for it.… https://t.co/SaQinUCfS9 1 hour ago

Analisa_Swan

Analisa Swan 🆘 #DemForce RT @mimizelman: Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless' (from @AP) #TrumpIsAWarCriminal #TrumpIsANationalSecurityThreat #Tr… 1 hour ago

NECNprimary

Primary Source Politics Democrats Call US Killing of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ https://t.co/BVuQZy85xr 1 hour ago

