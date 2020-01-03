Democrats call U.S. killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a community event at the National Motorcycle Museum, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Anamosa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives at a campaign stop at the Black Pearl Cafe, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” with the targeted...
The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to..
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has "tossed a stick of dynamite into a... MENAFN.com Also reported by •Hindu •NPR •USATODAY.com