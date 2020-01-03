Global  

Oil prices jump after U.S. air strike kills top Iranian commander

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Oil prices jumped to the highest level in more than three months on Friday after the U.S. killed a top Iranian military commander in Iraq, sparking fears that escalating conflict in the region could disrupt global oil supplies.
News video: Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander

Oil prices soar on after U.S. kills Iranian commander 01:09

 Oil prices jumped Friday after the U.S. killed a top Iranian commander, raising tensions in the Middle East. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Deadly Air Strike In Iran Could Affect Gas Prices In US [Video]Deadly Air Strike In Iran Could Affect Gas Prices In US

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:09Published


