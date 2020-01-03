Global  

United Methodist Church is expected to split over gay marriage

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Church leaders said Friday they would spin off a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination, which would continue to oppose gay marriage and to refuse ordination to LGBT clergy, while allowing the remainder to permit same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy for the first time in its history.
United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage

 United Methodist Church Is Expected to Split Over Gay Marriage. Announced by church leaders on Friday, the schism would lead to a "traditionalist Methodist" denomination. The spin-off church would both oppose gay marriage and refuse to ordain LGBTQ clergy. [the division is] the best means to resolve...

