Police seek suspect in Oklahoma transgender man’s killing

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating the slaying of a prominent local advocate for transgender rights who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day while driving a cab. Dustin Parker, 25, was found dead early Wednesday in the driver’s seat of the cab he was driving in McAlester, Kevin Hearod, a police captain […]
 Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across the US and UK by analytics firm Brandwatch says that there is 'inhumane' harassment and transphobhic...

Recent related news from verified sources

UK police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of terrorism plan

LONDON (AP) — British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act. The suspect was arrested Saturday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

One man dead, two Federal Way police officers shot

Two Federal Way police officers are recovering after being shot and one suspect is dead after an altercation in the 30800 block of 14th Avenue South early...
Seattle Times

