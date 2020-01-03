Police seek suspect in Oklahoma transgender man’s killing
Friday, 3 January 2020 () MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating the slaying of a prominent local advocate for transgender rights who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day while driving a cab. Dustin Parker, 25, was found dead early Wednesday in the driver’s seat of the cab he was driving in McAlester, Kevin Hearod, a police captain […]
Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across the US and UK by analytics firm Brandwatch says that there is 'inhumane' harassment and transphobhic...
