Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands’ End over uniforms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands’ End, claiming that uniforms they are required to wear are causing serious medical problems. The first lawsuit against the Atlanta-based airline was filed in October with a second on Tuesday in federal […]

