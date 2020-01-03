Global  

Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands’ End over uniforms

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands’ End, claiming that uniforms they are required to wear are causing serious medical problems. The first lawsuit against the Atlanta-based airline was filed in October with a second on Tuesday in federal […]
